Leeds United v QPR live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and coverage details

Leeds United face Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this evening as Daniel Farke’s side look to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Southampton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds went to St Mary’s unbeaten in their last six games but a 3-1 defeat saw the Whites drop from sixth to ninth place in the Championship table. Leeds then dropped to 12th place through Tuesday evening’s results and the Whites are now three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off against third-bottom QPR.

There is now an 11-point gap to the automatic promotion places with Leicester City second and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town although the Whites and Foxes both have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before match updates and analysis followed by reaction and recap. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up. The game is not being televised.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face QPR at Elland Road, above.

Leeds team news

Junior Firpo (hip), Djed Spence (knee), Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) all remain sidelined for Daniel Farke’s side. Farke also said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference that a late decision would be taken on Sam Byram following the quick turnaround after Saturday’s defeat at Southampton. Farke said Leeds picked up a few little knocks from the reverse at St Mary’s but that there were no new injuries.