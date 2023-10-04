Leeds United v QPR live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and coverage details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds went to St Mary’s unbeaten in their last six games but a 3-1 defeat saw the Whites drop from sixth to ninth place in the Championship table. Leeds then dropped to 12th place through Tuesday evening’s results and the Whites are now three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off against third-bottom QPR.
There is now an 11-point gap to the automatic promotion places with Leicester City second and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town although the Whites and Foxes both have a game in hand.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before match updates and analysis followed by reaction and recap. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up. The game is not being televised.
Leeds team news
Junior Firpo (hip), Djed Spence (knee), Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) all remain sidelined for Daniel Farke’s side. Farke also said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference that a late decision would be taken on Sam Byram following the quick turnaround after Saturday’s defeat at Southampton. Farke said Leeds picked up a few little knocks from the reverse at St Mary’s but that there were no new injuries.
Predicted Leeds United line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville, Anthony, Piroe, Rutter.
Leeds United v QPR live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds 12th, three points off the play-offs with a game in hand
- Whites 11 points off the top two
- Leeds 12 points behind leaders Ipswich Town but have played a game less
- QPR third-bottom