Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Southampton as they look to continue their good form.

Daniel Farke’s men have picked up of late, securing seven points from their last three games, including a 3-0 win over Watford last time out. Leeds have moved into the top six, and they will want to keep climbing given their promotion ambitions this season. This weekend’s opponents Southampton are also promotion hopefuls, but they are off to a sluggish start so far this term.

Poyet on Farke

Gus Poyet believes Leeds made a wise decision appointing Farke as their head coach ahead of this season.

“I think the decision by Leeds to bring in Daniel Farke was common sense,” Poyet told Football League World. “I always like to look at the reason behind new managerial appointments and when you look at Farke you see that he has won the Championship twice, so he is perfect.

“It has taken a bit of time for him to change the mentality of the players but slowly I am beginning to see a Leeds side that will definitely challenge for automatic promotion. The Championship is very difficult but I think they have every chance. The manager has proven himself in the division and the players are good enough.”

Cresswell verdict

Pundit Alan Hutton has been speaking about Leeds United star Charlie Cresswel and his bid to become a key star at Elland Road.

“It’s always hard to break into the first team as a young player,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“But if you’ve got the right personality and a bit about you, and the other boys take to you – it always helps. They want to keep you involved and part of the group. I think that’s always a good thing, and it helps you settle in.