Ex-Leeds United man becomes new favourite to land Republic of Ireland manager job
Gus Poyet is the new bookmakers' favourite to become the next Republic of Ireland manager. Ireland have been without a permanent head coach since opting not to renew Stephen Kenny's contract last year with ex-Manchester United man John O'Shea taking charge on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.
A host of coaches have been linked with the job since Kenny's departure but it seems Poyet is the new leading candidate. The former Leeds United man is currently in charge of Greece and has the chance to manage at Euro 2024 this summer with Greece taking on Georgia on Tuesday evening with a spot at this summer's tournament on the line.
However, that hasn't stopped the bookmakers from making him the favourite to land the Ireland gig. The Uruguayan, who spent time working under Dennis Wise at Elland Road in the early days of his coaching career, is priced at 6/4 with SkyBet to become Ireland's next manager and that's despite insisting the 'time is not right' to take the Ireland job when asked about it back in January.
Poyet is marginally ahead of former France international Willy Sagnol (9/4), who is currently in charge of Georgia and has taken the nation to within 90 minutes of qualifying for their first major tournament. England U21s boss Lee Carsley is 6/1 and that's the same price as former Leeds striker and assistant coach Robbie Keane who is currently in charge at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Keane worked under Sam Allardyce at Elland Road last season for a brief period and his Tel Aviv side are seven points clear at the top of the Israeli Premier League at present. Anthony Barry and O'Shea are 8/1 , while the likes of Paul Clement (14/1) and Slaven Bilic (20/1) also feature on the odds list.
Of course, whoever gets the Ireland job has the opportunity to lead the Boys in Green into a home tournament in 2028, with Ireland and Great Britain hosting the Euros in four years' time. Ireland have Nations League and World Cup qualifying campaigns to think about before that, though.