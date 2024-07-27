Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke provided injury updates after Saturday’s friendly against Schalke 04.

Daniel Farke said Leeds United plan to scan Crysencio Summerville's hamstring after he missed the Schalke friendly and the Whites prioritised individual fitness sessions for two other senior stars.

Summerville was joined on the sidelines by Patrick Bamford and Daniel James as Leeds ran out 2-0 winners over the Bundesliga 2 outfit at Kümpel und Hellmeister Arena in Hamm.

Bamford's fitness has been carefully managed due to the knee injury and surgery he had last season, while James has been nursing a slight groin strain. Farke felt it made more sense for Bamford to go through another intensive individual session than to take part in a cameo appearance in the friendly, while James is due to rejoin team training shortly.

"With Patrick he was more or less nearly three months without team training, it's his first week together with the team and he had good individual sessions today," said the manager.

"We got the feeling it makes more sense to build his fitness than giving him 10 or 15 minutes. Important for him to be with the team in the team sessions but having individual sessions. We still have to be a bit careful with his knee. Daniel James a few problems with his adductors, the same for him today an individual session. I expect him to be back in team training from next week on, it shouldn't be a bigger problem."

Summerville's situation arose on Friday at the end of training and Farke says Leeds simply exercised caution with the winger, who is set for a scan to ensure the hamstring problem is not a serious one.

"Cree reported some hamstring problems yesterday after the session and it was more like a precaution," said Farke. "We'll probably scan him once we're back home to make sure there's nothing major. Once he reports a hamstring issue you have to take it seriously, especially as the pitch was also not that great today."