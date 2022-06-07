James lined up on the left wing of Sunday's qualifying play-off final against Ukraine in Cardiff as the Dragons looked to seal a World Cup place for the first time since making the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

A tight contest was decided by a Gareth Bale free-kick which Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko diverted into his own net for an own goal and James has expressed his delight at helping the Dragons to Qatar.

"History made!" said James in a social media post.

"For the first time in 64 years we’re going to the FIFA World Cup.

"An absolute privilege to be part of this group."