Leeds United star Patrick Bamford proposes to girlfriend Michaela Ireland

The 28-year-old met his girlfriend, English model Michaela Ireland, while he was on loan at Middlesborough in 2019.

After four years together, the pair welcomed their first child, named Emilia Lily in February.

On Wednesday, Ireland announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing snaps from their holiday which show Bamford down on one knee and Emilia fiddling with her mother's engagement ring.

Whites fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with some making jokes about the number nine's injury-plagued season:

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: Jan Kruger.

