All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the international break wraps up.

Leeds United are now just days away from returning to Championship action as the international break wraps up.

The Whites will be looking to kick on starting this weekend when they face Millwall away from home. Daniel Farke now has a fully settled squad, and with a promotion push expected this season, the Whites won’t want to fall far behind the early frontrunners. Farke’s men have won just once so far this season, but there have been signs of promise, given they have only lost once.

Kamara verdict

Former Leeds star Paul Robinson has issued his verdict on the signing of Glen Kamara from Rangers.

He told MOT Leeds News: “It’s another body through the door and he’s a player of decent quality. You’ve been given the opportunity, I questioned his move because of lack of game time. But, there are reasons that certain clubs, managers and players don’t always see eye to eye.

“They play different systems that don’t feel it suits a player so there’s obviously a reason that he wasn’t playing at Rangers, maybe not for the lack of quality. Hopefully he gets the opportunity at Leeds now, but must repay the faith that he showed him by bringing him to the club.”

Aaronson claim

Journalist Dean Jones has questioned how exiled Leeds star Brenden Aaronson can get his career back on track.

“It’s really tricky to figure how Aaronson gets his career back on track, certainly at Leeds. I don’t, personally, think his Leeds career will be repaired. I think it was a move that blighted him,” Jones told GiveMeSport.