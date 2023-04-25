A full card of Premier League fixtures takes place this midweek with several eye catching clashes due to take place including title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal going head-to-head.

While the eyes of footballing fans across the world will be on that bumper match at the Etihad, Leeds United supporters are firmly focused on their own crucial contest as Leicester City visit Elland Road tonight with both sides in need of points to move away from the relegation zone. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer transfer window fast approaches.

One club who are expected to be in for a busy summer are Newcastle United and they are now being linked with a move for a Leeds United star. Not only that but the Magpies could also move for a former Elland Road favourite according to other reports. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 25:

Newcastle United ‘plot raid’ to sign Leeds United star

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are among the top clubs monitoring the situation of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer window. It is also claimed that German side Borussia Dortmund are among the 21-year old’s admirers.

The report claims that both Newcastle and Dortmund have been watching the Dutch forward in recent weeks as Leeds battle against relegation from the Premier League. Like many of their top stars, it is said that United will ‘struggle’ to keep a hold of Summerville should they drop down to the EFL Championship.

Former Leeds favorite could be in line for Premier League return

Newcastle United have set their sights on signing Raphinha from Barcelona this summer, according to The Mirror. The Brazilian forward joined the La Liga leaders in the summer from Leeds United for a fee in the region of £55 million.

