The Whites have lost their last three games and sit just one point above Leicester, as well as a single point above Everton in 18th.

Leicester came from behind to beat Wolves last weekend and move out of the bottom three in Dean Smith’s second game in charge at the King Power Stadium.

Sutton is predicting a 2-1 victory for Leeds, however, and the former Celtic striker is expecting a response from Javi Gracia’s side after suffering two heavy defeats in their last two home matches.

He wrote in his BBC Sport predictions: “I keep tipping Leeds to pick up points at home and to be fair I have only been about 10 goals out. I backed them to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and draw 1-1 with Liverpool and they lost those games 5-1 and 6-1.

“Javi Gracia has picked up three wins and a draw in his nine league games in charge, which is the reason they aren’t in the relegation zone, but he must have massive worries about his defence and only Bournemouth have conceded more goals in the top flight this season.

“I don’t fancy Leeds to keep a clean sheet here, but Leicester have defensive problems of their own.

“The Foxes’ win over Wolves on Saturday was enormous for their new manager Dean Smith because it got them out of the bottom three, and with a home game against Everton to come on Monday they could open up a bit of a gap on the relegation zone in the space of a week.

“I don’t think that will happen, though. For no reason whatsoever I am going to say a home win for Leeds. They have been smashed in their past two games at Elland Road but this might be third time lucky for me, as well as them.”

Stelling is an agreement with Sutton over the scoreline, as in his Sky Sports Super 6 predictions, he forecast a 2-1 win for Gracia’s side.

