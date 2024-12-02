Leeds United star labels Whites actions 'naive' with 'lacking' team part admission
Whites ace Joe Rodon feels his Leeds United side are now left counting the cost of being “naive” with a team part “lacking” admission.
Leeds would have reclaimed the Championship’s top spot with victory at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Blackburn Rovers yet instead now find themselves out of the division’s automatic promotion places having fallen to a 1-0 defeat.
Todd Cantwell’s first-half penalty ultimately proved the only goal of the game and Rodon felt his side made naive decisions in their bid to respond. The centre-back also admitted his team were lacking a “cutting edge” at Ewood Park.
Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked if enough pressure was put on keeper Ainsley Pears and admitted: “No. I just think we were a bit naive. We just lacked a cutting edge.
“Of course, we can all say it's difficult to break down a team when they have got the whole team behind the ball. But when it's not our day, when those chances do come, you have to take them. We didn't and unfortunately we were punished.”
