A Leeds star has issued a message upon returning from injury.

Whites star Pascal Struijk has issued a message upon returning from injury with an almost unbelievable Whites question.

Centre-back Struijk suffered a hamstring injury on the back of the New Year’s Day draw at home to Blackburn Rovers but the 25-year-old returned to the Whites bench for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff City.

Struijk was eventually brought on with 12 minutes left, by which point his side were already 5-0 up yet still not done on the scoring front. As Struijk returned, two more goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe sealed a 7-0 romp, after which Struijk expressed his delight at being back and almost disbelief at the scoreline.

Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk wrote: “7?! Great to be back with this amazing team.”