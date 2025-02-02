Leeds United star issues message upon return from injury with almost unbelievable Whites question
Whites star Pascal Struijk has issued a message upon returning from injury with an almost unbelievable Whites question.
Centre-back Struijk suffered a hamstring injury on the back of the New Year’s Day draw at home to Blackburn Rovers but the 25-year-old returned to the Whites bench for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff City.
Struijk was eventually brought on with 12 minutes left, by which point his side were already 5-0 up yet still not done on the scoring front. As Struijk returned, two more goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe sealed a 7-0 romp, after which Struijk expressed his delight at being back and almost disbelief at the scoreline.
Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk wrote: “7?! Great to be back with this amazing team.”
