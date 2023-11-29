Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Swansea City as quartet score 8/10, three 6s

Leeds United eventually eased to a 3-1 victory against Wednesday night’s Championship visitors Swansea City – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds looked to have gone ahead inside 45 seconds but Dan James was flagged offside after netting from close range upon connecting to a cross from the left. Instead, as part of a crazy opening, Swansea went ahead themselves barely 15 seconds later through Jamie Patterson who made the most of Pascal Struijk's weak header as he looked to deal with a long ball over the top.

Leeds, though, hit back to equalise just four minutes later through Joel Piroe who latched on to a lovely through ball from Crysencio Summerville before sliding the ball past Carl Rushworth into the opposite corner of the Swans net.

The Whites then went in front in first half stoppage time through a lovely goal from Rutter. Ethan Ampadu sent a fine weighted pass over the top of the Swans defence and Rutter got himself away from Bashir Humphries before showing great strength to hold off the defender before producing a composed finish to put Leeds ahead at the break.

Daniel Farke’s side then created plenty of chances after the interval and bagged their third goal of the game in the 61st minute through James who hammered home a clinical finish into the roof of the net having been played in by Rutter after a superb Sam Byram tackle in the middle of the park.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from another victory at Elland Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Stranded for the goal through no fault of his own, punched a corner clear decisively and had little else to do. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Archie Gray 7 - A mixed bag. Some of his work showcased his ball-carrying ability and maturity, some of it wasn't his best. Much steadier in the second half, grew into it. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - Very steady again. Dealt with things efficiently. Has built up a steady bank of consistent performances. Looks like he's in his rhythm. Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 6 - Culpable for the first goal with a poor header, looked a little shaky for a short while after that but recovered well. Needs work on his offensive headers, missed another one. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram 8 - Rarely looked troubled. Put in a sublime old-school challenge to start the attack for the third. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales