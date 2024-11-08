A Whites star has made an honest admission about a Whites attack issue.

Whites ace Dan James has addressed a Leeds United attacking issue, to which the winger says his Whites must find solutions from within.

Leeds again dominated possession in Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Millwall but failed to score for the second away game in a row and were ultimately subjected to a 1-0 defeat.

The reverse arrived 11 days on from a goalless draw at Bristol City who also thwarted all of United’s attempts to score despite having 68 per cent of the game’s possession as the Robins also frustrated Leeds with men behind the ball.

James, though, admits his Whites must be braced for more of the same treatment from opposing teams and that Leeds ultimately must find ways to overcome the problem ahead of this weekend’s visit of QPR.

Speaking to LUTV, James was asked about the task facing his Whites to break down packed defences to find a way through on the back of Wednesday’s defeat at The Den.

“Of course it's difficult,” admitted James. “But a lot of teams are doing that to us and we have just got to work ways to work around the defence and keep working on that. We came out in the second half and I thought we started really well and we pushed them and pushed them and unfortunately we didn't get anything out of it."

Wednesday night’s defeat left Leeds out of the division’s automatic promotion places, two points behind second-placed Sheffield United and now four adrift of leaders Sunderland.

Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites will now take on second-bottom QPR at Elland Road on Saturday in the final game before the November international break.

Pressed on the contest presenting a chance to get going again, James admitted: “Definitely, it's a big game for us going into the last international of the year so we have got to bounce back.”