We are always respectful. It’s a fair assessment to say usually they are a possession-based side, they are struggling with injuries to key players. Not in a position they want to be and expect to be after a strong second half of last season. Fine margins, if key players are out it’s difficult. They will try to show a reaction. Won more points on the road than the home games, two clean sheets against Burnley and Sunderland in last two games before Middlesbrough. Always a big challenge to score the first goal. They have one more day and two more proper nights to rest. No excuse but it’s also an explanation why it will be another difficult game. You can’t underestimate one situation. We know how good they were against Burnley and Sunderland. Have to be at our best again. Hopefully Saturday evening we’re back in the top two with more points.