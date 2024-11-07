Leeds United vs QPR live: Daniel Farke reacts to midweek Millwall defeat and reveals new injury update
Farke speaks to the press for the second time in 24 hours after last night's defeat at The Den by in-form Millwall. The Leeds boss will have had additional time to reflect on his team's performance and is expected to offer further thoughts on the result which sees United remain third in the Championship table.
Attentions will already have turned to this weekend's fixture with QPR as the players underwent a recovery session at the training ground earlier today. Farke will preview the R's visit to Elland Road, as well as provide an update on which of his players might have picked up knocks in the 1-0 defeat yesterday evening.
Farke on QPR
We are always respectful. It’s a fair assessment to say usually they are a possession-based side, they are struggling with injuries to key players. Not in a position they want to be and expect to be after a strong second half of last season. Fine margins, if key players are out it’s difficult. They will try to show a reaction. Won more points on the road than the home games, two clean sheets against Burnley and Sunderland in last two games before Middlesbrough. Always a big challenge to score the first goal. They have one more day and two more proper nights to rest. No excuse but it’s also an explanation why it will be another difficult game. You can’t underestimate one situation. We know how good they were against Burnley and Sunderland. Have to be at our best again. Hopefully Saturday evening we’re back in the top two with more points.
Farke on team news
Most of the players came through the game without injuries. One or two knocks and tired legs, it’s a quick turnaround. Back in the early hours this morning. Have to wait to see how they will [recover] in next 48 hours. We will see, but it seems like all the players who were with us will be also available for the game.
Farke on Aaronson's improvements
If you have a look on the workload he was the hardest-working player on the pitch yesterday. With him what I criticise a little bit, he was in a shooting position, I want my No. 10 to be there with a finish, choose one corner of the goal, be more tidy in the finishing. We spoke at half-time, that he runs too much, that he overloads the wings and then in the decisive moments where it counts. This is out of good intention, his feeling for the positioning, different style of football before, for teams a bit more hectic. He has to channel it. If he calms his game down in some areas and moments, he will be in more concentrated positions to play the final pass or finish. If you play football with always pulse 200 [bpm] it’s hard to be cool in the head.
Farke on changes and subs debate - how convinced of style of play
You can’t be like a flag in the wind, you have to stick to your beliefs. That’s not us and not the principles. You’re working the whole season to develop the game. Just because there’s one unlucky result you change your whole behaviour. I was pleased to see how dominant we were. I’d like to see one team that goes to Millwall [and does that]. We simply didn’t score a goal. That’s something I’m asking for, to show more cutting edge, but not in order to change anything.
Farke on performances
We want to play that dominant and that well-structured like we did yesterday but we don’t want to return back without scoring a goal. This was lacking.
Farke on the uglier side of the game
We always want to be competitive but in general, yesterday our midfield play and build-up third was good. We pressed them high, angry, won the ball counter-pressing. It’s football, it’s not always a fair outcome. There are a few things we can criticise a bit. We had to defend one corner and one wide area free-kick, this one situation in the first half with their only chance their centre-back was able to convert, so well done.
Farke on the balance of a quick turnaround
Experience is important. Don’t overload the players with too much information. Take our medicine and crack on. When you have so many games and quick turnarounds there’s a temptation to speak too much, to overanalyse. Tomorrow we spend lots of time in the meeting room. Important not to overload them today.
Farke on reaction to Millwall
After the game a short meeting and give them [players] my first impressions. They also have time on the way to travel back to think over things. Back in the middle of the night, players in bed at 3, half 3. We met at around lunchtime today, bit later than always. They had time to sleep, post-match analysis, showing some scenes. Recovery session for players who had many minutes. We’re preparing for QPR, we have tomorrow to show them some clips.
