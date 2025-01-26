Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Title rivals Leeds and Burnley lock horns again on Monday night at Turf Moor.

Burnley are looking to complete a Leeds United double - and are attempting to do so as a much better side.

That’s the verdict from Clarets boss Scott Parker who says his team are much improved from the one that dug out a 1-0 win at Elland Road in September - but very aware of the standards needed again four months on.

Burnley sit three points adrift in third-place but the Clarets will line up as one of just three sides to have inflicted a Championship defeat on Farke’s leaders after 28 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

Back on September 14, a first-half Luca Koleosho strike was enough to take all three points back over the Pennines, despite Farke’s team dominating on the possession and attempts front.

Parker admits that “resilience” was definitely needed to get his team over the line - but feels the victory helped Burnley’s progress towards a much-improved outfit four months on.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Parker was asked about his comments after victory at Elland Road where he said the type of display would stand his team in good stead.

Asked now if that had been the case, Parker reasoned: “I think it has. I think we are a much better unit, we are a much, much better team as a group and how we perform now in terms of the way we play.

"I think we are a much better team than we were then. I think it's fair to say on that day that what got us that result was exactly what you are talking about - a resilience, an understanding, we took our moment when our moment came and we then showed a real resilience to hold on to that and I think you have probably seen that for large parts this year.”

Highlighting the Burnley musts and plan for Monday night’s showdown at Turf Moor, Parker continued: “There's a common theme there and we need to maintain that for sure.

"We always need to bring that to every game and no doubt in our moments on Monday night we are going to need to dig when we need to dig and then show our quality and all the bits that we have been improving on to try and get the upper hand.”