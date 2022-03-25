If you want to know more about Leeds United's 125-year-old stadium, you can take a tour of Elland Road in April.

Leeds United are offering visits of the Whites' historic ground hosted by knowledgeable guides offering history and insights along the tour.

The tour will give you behind-the-scenes access to the stadium beyond the seating bowl, with dressing rooms, dugouts and the tunnel all stops along the route.

Here's how you can get involved:

When can I take a tour?

Tours are running at various times throughout the day between 10am and 4pm.

Elland Road general view. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

You can take a tour between the 6th and 8th of April or between the 11th and 15th of April.

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £15 for Adults, £10 for Seniors and £5 for Juniors.

Members and season ticket holders will benefit from a 10% discount.

Elland Road general view. Pic: George Wood.

Tour guests will receive a lanyard which will give them 10% off Superstore purchases on the day of the tour.

How can I book?