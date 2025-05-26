Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has been named in Spain's provisional squad for this summer's Under-21 European Championships.

The Leeds attacker has spent time resting and recuperating since clinching promotion to the Premier League last month but will be required to lace up his boots once again in the coming weeks.

Spain boss Santi Denia has selected the 21-year-old in his provisional squad for the upcoming UEFA U21 Euros, which will take place in Slovakia next month.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11 and finish on June 28 with Spain likely to go deep in the competition, if they can make it out of a group which contains Willy Gnonto's Italy, hosts Slovakia and Romania.

Joseph is named in the Spanish group alongside several players with extensive LaLiga experience, including Benat Turrientes, Pablo Torre, Javi Guerra, Diego Lopez, Raul Moro and Gerard Martin.

The Leeds forward was the subject of a £10 million bid from LaLiga outfit and UEFA Europa Conference League finalists Real Betis in January, which United rejected. It is thought interest from the striker's homeland remains this summer.

Denia's 27-man provisional squad will be trimmed to a final 23 ahead of the tournament itself, although Joseph is expected to make the cut as one of Spain U21's more prolific goalscorers at youth international level.