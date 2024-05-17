Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another Championship manager has been sacked before the end of the season

Norwich City have sacked manager David Wagner following Thursday night’s 4-0 hammering against Leeds United at Elland Road, according to widespread reports.

Following a closely-fought first leg that ended 0-0 on Sunday afternoon, the Whites flew out of the traps in West Yorkshire to stun the Canaries. They went into half time with a 3-0 lead after goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. Piroe was denied more goals early in the second half by some smart saves from Angus Gunn but the result was put beyond all doubt when Crysencio Summerville tapped home on 68 minutes from Junior Firpo’s cutback.

Wagner took over at Norwich in January 2023, with his first game in charge a 4-0 win at Preston North End. He previously won promotion with Huddersfield Town and he guided Norwich to sixth spot in his first full season but will not get another opportunity to achieve promotion - with reports Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta is viewed as a potential replacement.

Former Norwich player Chris Sutton called for a change of manager at Carrow Road on Thursday night, as he witnessed Leeds’ victory over Wagner’s side.

He told Sky Sports: "Where do you actually start? We've seen the three clubs who got promoted last season come straight back down, and I love Norwich, but I'm glad this Norwich team aren't getting promoted. A lot of people may find that a strange thing to say, but the last two years in the Premier League, they have been miles off it, and this is worse.

"I think David Wagner is a thoroughly decent bloke, I do, but I think Norwich need a change and need a change of identity. Norwich should be playing possession-orientated football in the Championship. They've gone away from their identity. They've played counter-attacking football this season, had a dreadful start to the season but then he turned it around. They were humiliated this evening. He's had a go. I think there is a certain expectation at Norwich City and I think they should be doing better than they are."

Reflecting on their defeat, Wagner said on Thursday: “A very disappointing evening, and a very disappointing end of the season obviously as well. More or less everything you should not do, we have done.

“Even if it doesn’t count in this game I would like to thank every player, every staff member for the last 10 months for the effort which they brought on the pitch. But in this game, and this is the truth, a big one, a huge one, a great occasion – we were not able to come to our level unfortunately. And we have to say the truth as well, Leeds were very good.”