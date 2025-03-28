Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will take the second smallest travelling fanbase of the season to their Good Friday game at Oxford United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have confirmed ticket details for the game at the 12,500-capacity Kassam Stadium and an allocation of just 1,434 tickets, the second fewest given to the club by a host this season. Leeds were given 1,273 by Luton Town, 1,760 for the QPR game at Loftus Road and just shy of 2,000 by Swansea City but the vast majority of allocations have been upward of that.

Tickets go on sale online in phase one on Monday March 31 from 1pm under the tracker scheme for supporters who attended all 28 of last season’s away games. Phase two goes on sale at 1pm on Tuesday April 1 for home season ticket holders, on a first-come-first-served basis. Phase three begins on Wednesday April 2 from 1pm for members, again on a first-come-first-served basis. The club has sounded a warning to supporters that due to the low allocation, the chance of successfully getting a ticket is slightly lower than the usual 50 per cent for this fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have enjoyed an incredible backing on the road this season, selling out each and every one of their allocations for away games and selling a total of more than 50,000 tickets. The club launched their home season ticket renewal process on Thursday morning, confirming further attempts to level up the pricing of seats in the same sections of Elland Road. That launch was not without teething problems however as numerous fans reported error messages and an inability to complete the renewal process before eventually being able to purchase. Others complained that they were unable to see the proposed price of their 2025/26 season ticket before going through the purchase process. The YEP is also aware of supporters who say they have been to enough games to meet the threshold but did not receive an email inviting them to renew.

The club confirmed in an announcement that prices are to rise, but in accordance to season ticket tenure. Those who have held tickets the longest and therefore paid the cheapest prices will experience the greatest percentage price hike, with some reporting a 14 per cent rise in the cost of their seat. Fans who secured their season ticket most recently have encountered a four per cent rise and Leeds say they believe the pricing remains reasonable. Leeds United Supporters Trust have criticised the club however for listening to their members’ feedback prior to the launch and not acting upon it.

A Trust statement said: "While we acknowledge that the club have engaged with us directly ahead of today’s announcement, it's disappointing that they took away the feedback, but haven't acted on any of it, which was not the outcome we wanted. We understand the club's running costs increase each year, but with rising income from sponsors, TV rights, and match-day hospitality, we had hoped this additional revenue could offset any price increases for fans."

Leeds, in their renewal announcement, said: "Leeds United Season Tickets still represent excellent value and are significantly cheaper than buying a ticket on a match-by-match basis. As communicated to supporters in last season’s renewal announcement, in order to be fairer to all fans and following supporter feedback, the club began the process of equalising pricing gradually over the course of several Season Ticket renewal periods, with the medium-term objective that all supporters seated in the same sections at Elland Road will pay the same price."