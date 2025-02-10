The Whites have sold out each and every one of their away allocations so far this season and Vicarage Road, on a Tuesday night, will be no exception. A total of 2,104 tickets have been sold to Leeds fans for the midweek game, taking the total tally for the season so far to 49,585. And given their knack for finding a way into home sections that number has unofficially been smashed already this season.
Leeds’ remaining away days after Watford will take them to Bramall Lane for a huge promotion clash with Sheffield United, Portsmouth for a scandalously early kick-off on a Sunday in March, Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Oxford United. The campaign will end away from Elland Road with what Leeds hope will be a promotion party on the coast down at Plymouth Argyle.
READ: Daniel Farke spoke of the importance match-going fans should be given by the sport’s decision makers this week amid fury at Sky and ITV moving the Portsmouth game to a Sunday lunch-time.
An early kick-off in Bristol and a late kick-off on Boxing Day at Stoke City have done nothing to deter the travelling army from Leeds and all over the country. Here’s the backing Daniel Farke and his men have enjoyed on the road at each of their away destinations so far.