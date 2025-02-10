The Whites have sold out each and every one of their away allocations so far this season and Vicarage Road, on a Tuesday night, will be no exception. A total of 2,104 tickets have been sold to Leeds fans for the midweek game, taking the total tally for the season so far to 49,585. And given their knack for finding a way into home sections that number has unofficially been smashed already this season.

Leeds’ remaining away days after Watford will take them to Bramall Lane for a huge promotion clash with Sheffield United, Portsmouth for a scandalously early kick-off on a Sunday in March, Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Oxford United. The campaign will end away from Elland Road with what Leeds hope will be a promotion party on the coast down at Plymouth Argyle.

An early kick-off in Bristol and a late kick-off on Boxing Day at Stoke City have done nothing to deter the travelling army from Leeds and all over the country. Here’s the backing Daniel Farke and his men have enjoyed on the road at each of their away destinations so far.

1 . Swansea City - 1,976 An allocation of nearly 2,000 was snapped up for a thriller. The travelling support was treated to a 4-3 victory in South Wales, with goals from Manor Solomon (2), Willy Gnonto and a Ben Cabango own goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Millwall - 2,022 Just over 2,000 Leeds fans made the trip to London for a 1-0 defeat that came thanks to Japhet Tanganga's goal. Junior Firpo was retrospectively red carded for an incident the officials missed in stoppage time. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Norwich City - 2,022 An away end housing just over 2,000 watched Leeds play out a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, with Largie Ramazani scoring the Whites goal on a night when Ilia Gruev went off with a serious knee injury. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Sunderland - 2,102 The Leeds United fans at Sunderland were all-but celebrating three points until a last-gasp error from Illan Meslier gifted the home side a point. Goals for Leeds on the night came from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Watford - 2,102 Last season Mateo Joseph was the hero for Leeds at Watford. This week a total of 2,102 Whites will make the trip to Vicarage Road. | Getty Images Photo Sales