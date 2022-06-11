Raphinha won’t come cheap

Leeds United are already working behind the scenes to improve ahead of next season.

It was a campaign to forget for the Whites, who scraped survival on the final day, and while that day alone was cause for celebration, the season on the whole was nothing to remember.

Jesse Marsch managed to improve his side after taking over late in the campaign, but he knows there is pressure to take big steps forward heading into next season.

Fortunately, the board have agreed to back him with investment in new signings, but that is only half the battle.

With the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha being linked with moves away, Leeds could find themselves with a tricky job to start next season with an improved squad.

That’s the job of Marsch and the recruitment staff, and as they attempt to navigate the summer window, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Raphinha price tag

Leeds are set to hold out for a bumper fee if they are to sell Raphinha this summer.

The winger has been heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and now Arsenal.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are not about to make it easy for any club to snatch away their star winger.

Romano says Leeds won’t accept any less than £47million this summer, and that could make things tough for Barcelona, in particular, given their financial issues.

Roca race

Speaking of Barcelona, Leeds are said to be rivalling the La Liga giants for the signing of Marc Roca.

It emerged this week that the out of favour Bayern Munich star is an option for the Whites as they look to strengthen their midfield.

According to BILD, Barca are now expressing an interest in Roca, keen to secure a bargain of their own.