Throughout Victor Orta's time as director of football at Leeds United, the Spaniard has gradually supplemented the Under-23 squad with the best and brightest English youth football has to offer.

Drameh spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City where he claimed the Bluebirds' Player of the Season award, whilst Greenwood and Gelhardt played an increasing role as Leeds survived the drop under Jesse Marsch.

TARGET: Reported Leeds target Sonny Perkins during a rare senior run-out for West Ham during last season's Europa League campaign

Further additions were made last summer as Amari Miller and Sean McGurk joined the Under-23 setup from Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, respectively.

While, it must not be forgotten that Pascal Struijk's addition four years ago saw him initially join up with the development squad before breaking onto the first-team scene.

Initially reported by The Athletic, Leeds are trailing two highly-rated youngsters this summer in Sonny Perkins and George Hall.

Perkins, who recently made his senior debut for West Ham United, is an 18-year-old attacker who can operate out wide, while Hall - currently of Birmingham City - is a fellow England Under-18 international and plays in attacking midfield.

Both players featured in England Under-18s' most recent fixture in Croatia: a 2-0 win over Wales Under-18 age group, courtesy of goals from Perkins and Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Last summer, Leeds secured the addition of Amari Miller towards the end of June, suggesting negotiations may still be some way off completion, although there is hope Leeds can add to their Under-23 crop even if Perkins and Hall do not sign.