The latest round of top flight football action continues across English football today while transfer talk continues behind the scenes at several clubs.

Leeds United, who earned a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest Premier League fixture at Elland Road yesterday, continue to battle against relegation and know that dropping down to the Championship could see several first team stars depart in the summer. However, they won’t let them leave cheap and have reportedly placed a £30 million price tag on one player who has previously been linked with Tottenaham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, a rumoured transfer target for the Whites is a ‘very attractive’ option according to one commentator as the former Liverpool star gets set to become a free agent this year. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Sunday, March 12:

Leeds United slap £30m+ price tag on Tottenham target Illan Meslier

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have slapped a £30million-plus price tag on goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The stopper is described as ‘one of of the club’s prize assets’ and it is said there is plenty of interest from other Premier League clubs, especially if United fail to stay up.

Meslier, who signed for the Yorkshire club for £5 million in 2020, has a contract until 2026 so Leeds should be able to hold out for their valuation if reported interest does materialise in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur are just one of the clubs who have previously been linked with the former Lorient keeper.

Former Liverpool ace will be ‘very attractive’ to Leeds United if he becomes a free agent

Leeds United have been linked with Rangers winger Ryan Kent in recent weeks, a player who was also thought to be of interest to the Yorkshire club previously under Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure. Now, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke who was speaking to Give Me Sport, the former Liverpool man would indeed be of interest to the Whites - especially if he becomes a free agent when his Ibrox contract expires in the summer.