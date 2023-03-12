Bamford netted his second league goal of the season to draw his side level in Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Brighton which ended in a 2-2 draw after Jack Harrison also struck for the Whites. The Seagulls led twice through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and a Harrison own goal but the raking strikes from Bamford and Harrison ensured Leeds bagged a point against a side chasing Europe in seventh place.

Wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton still meant Leeds dropped into the relegation zone but Bamford says his side must view a draw against the high-flying Seagulls as a good point though with a tinge of regret that his side had the chances to bag all three.

"We came into the game and we had a solid game plan,” said Bamford post-match. “We knew that they would have the majority of the ball and the way they build. But I think we had enough chances really to get three points in the end but a draw against a team like that, they're a very good team so we can be happy with that."

WHY NOT? Patrick Bamford's thought before unleashing his rising drive, above, that drew Leeds United level for the first time against Brighton. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds approached Saturday’s contest having netted just once in their last five league games via Junior Firpo’s strike which sealed a 1-0 win at home to Southampton at the end of last month. But the fine strikes from Bamford and Harrison ensured that the Whites scored twice in one game for the first time since the 2-2 at Manchester United at the start of February.

"It was good,” said Bamford. “We probably could have got a couple more if we were a little bit more clinical. But we can't be disappointed with two goals. It's just unfortunately they scored two as well."

