Patrick Bamford on why Leeds United can be happy and strike rating but his Whites regret
Patrick Bamford has explained why Leeds United can definitely be happy but not without a feeling of what could have been.
Bamford netted his second league goal of the season to draw his side level in Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Brighton which ended in a 2-2 draw after Jack Harrison also struck for the Whites. The Seagulls led twice through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and a Harrison own goal but the raking strikes from Bamford and Harrison ensured Leeds bagged a point against a side chasing Europe in seventh place.
Wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton still meant Leeds dropped into the relegation zone but Bamford says his side must view a draw against the high-flying Seagulls as a good point though with a tinge of regret that his side had the chances to bag all three.
"We came into the game and we had a solid game plan,” said Bamford post-match. “We knew that they would have the majority of the ball and the way they build. But I think we had enough chances really to get three points in the end but a draw against a team like that, they're a very good team so we can be happy with that."
Leeds approached Saturday’s contest having netted just once in their last five league games via Junior Firpo’s strike which sealed a 1-0 win at home to Southampton at the end of last month. But the fine strikes from Bamford and Harrison ensured that the Whites scored twice in one game for the first time since the 2-2 at Manchester United at the start of February.
"It was good,” said Bamford. “We probably could have got a couple more if we were a little bit more clinical. But we can't be disappointed with two goals. It's just unfortunately they scored two as well."
Assessing his own goal, a 20-yarder which took a deflection before flying in off the bar after Jack Harrison’s pass, Bamford reasoned: “As soon as Jack played it I knew that one of the midfielders was coming behind me so I just shifted it on to my right foot and I just thought why not have a shot and fortunately the deflection helped a little bit. But it's a good goal."