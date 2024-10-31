Leeds United signing reveals he has 'a few doors open' as he plans his future

The Leeds United ace is looking ahead to what the future holds away from Elland Road.

Leeds United have not left their transfer business back in the summer and they haven’t been willing to wait until January for some extra recruits either. After a busy window following their failed promotion attempt, the Whites targeted the free agent market and brought in Josuha Guilavogui on a free deal.

Earlier this month, Leeds announced the arrival of the midfielder, who left Mainz 05 at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract. The signing comes as Daniel Farke’s side eye an automatic promotion spot next year. United are currently third in the table on 23 points, behind promotion rivals Burnley on goal difference only.

At 34, Guilavogui is approaching the latter stages of his career. With 265 appearances for VfL Wolfsburg and 120 appearances for Saint-Étienne, he will retire as an experienced veteran, and he has chance to mark a major milestone in his career with Leeds this season. This is the first time Guilavogui has ever played for an English club, so earning promotion to the Premier League will be another landmark to celebrate in his seasoned career.

Guilavogui is already looking towards what the future holds for him when he eventually hangs up his boots and he has revealed he is eager to continue in a role down on the ground with a club. Speaking to RMC (via Girondins 4 Ever), the midfielder said: “I think that, and I'm even sure of it, I will stay on the pitch. There may be agents, sporting directors, but the truth is that the green rectangle is where I feel most comfortable.

“So why not start coaching young people, or join a professional staff and also take care of the young players from the reserve team who are going up to the pros, to work a little more specifically after the sessions. But I am currently doing my CTP with UEFA, and there are quite a few doors that are open.”

Given his age and the fact he is only under contract with Leeds until the end of the season, there is a chance that Guilavogui could decide to call time on his career next summer. Earning promotion with the Whites would be a superb way to bow out of professional football and his post-signing comments suggest he is eager to do what he can to make that happen.

“I had some offers, but nothing that I would say, okay, let’s do it. And when my agent called me and said that Daniel has interest to sign me and watched over me, I said, yeah, let’s go straight to Leeds,” Guilavogui told the club’s website. “Sometimes in life you have some opportunities and you don’t want to miss it. I am really happy to be here.