Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has already been able to put to bed one of his free agent transfer concerns thanks to new boy Josuha Guilavogui.

Josuha Guilavogui padded down onto the indoor playing surface at Leeds United's Thorp Arch training ground in his sliders, trailing behind but in conversation with Illan Meslier. A few moments later, his face lit up as he strode back the other way having finished some media duties. He had spotted James Debayo trying on festive apparel for a photo shoot ahead of the clothes going on sale. He wanted to know why Debayo was not smiling. The pair exchanged a few words and on walked Guilavogui. His face lit up again when he spied Manor Solomon entering the training facility. They too exchanged a few words and on walked Guilavogui.

In a few short weeks the Frenchman appears to have fully integrated himself with Daniel Farke's squad, both the senior starters and the young fringe hopefuls. Farke is delighted not only with how free agent signing Guilavogui has settled in but how he has coped with his return to a team training environment.

"I just have to give compliments to him, because obviously we were careful to bring a guy in, and we knew that he would be a top character, but he has fulfilled not just all the expectations, I think he has overfilled them. He's unbelievable. Also, since he arrived, he joined us in each and every the team training. So not one problem, and we have sometimes really tough sessions. For a player who was not in team training for a few months it's sometimes difficult, but he's so professional. The way he prepares for training, how he works after training to look after himself in the gym. And super professional player, unbelievable character, and really good player."

Guilavogui spent some time at Thorp Arch prior to agreeing a deal to become a Leeds player amid Farke's midfield injury crisis, but his first involvement in a matchday squad only came last Saturday in Bristol. There, he was an unused substitute, but even his appearance in the squad suggested that one of Farke's big fears over signing a free agent had already been allayed. The German was concerned that any player without a club would take so long to get up to speed that an injured player could return before that and render the whole thing a pointless exercise.

But with Ethan Ampadu out until January and Ilia Gruev expected to miss even more time, Guilavogui's adaptation to the physical demands at Leeds has given Farke exactly what he needed - cover in midfield and defence for the here and now.

"He's edging closer and closer," said Farke. "I wouldn't be scared right now if I would need him to play. So it's really good.

"On the other hand, especially defensive wise, we looked unbelievably strong in the last games, and especially on his positions, we had some really good performances with Pascal [Struijk], Joe Rodon and also with Ao [Tanaka] and Joe Rothwell in midfield. So for that, I'm not forced to rush him into the team, but it's definitely beneficial for us to have him available."

According to Farke, Leeds are already seeing the benefit of Guilavogui's presence at Thorp Arch, even if he is yet to make a debut.

"His experience and leadership - although he has not featured for us so far, but also in the dressing room he leads by example with what it means to be a professional. It's definitely good to have him around. I spoke about this language skills as well. It's also important for the group. So it was definitely a good choice to bring him in."

Guilavogui could get a debut off the bench when Leeds take on Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on Saturday, when Farke will be without Ampadu, Gruev and the suspended Jayden Bogle. Max Wober has returned to team training but is not yet ready to start games and may not yet make the bench, while there are question marks over the fitness of Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt.