Leeds United showing ‘interest’ in World Cup favourite as striker update emerges

The January transfer window opens next month and gives Leeds United the chance to bolster their ranks. The Whites are currently two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch’s return from the World Cup break just after Christmas. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Midfielder on radar

Leeds are reportedly keen on Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim the Yorkshire club are showing ‘interest’ in the Morocco international who stood out at the World Cup. Fellow top flight teams Leicester City and West Ham have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Striker update

The Whites have apparently been in contact with Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha. The Mail on Sunday (via Leeds News) report Marsch’s side have held ‘talks’ with the forward but face competition for his signature. He moved to Spain last year after impressing at Hertha Berlin but has struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

Loan latest

Ian Poveda, who is on loan at Blackpool from Leeds, came off the bench for the Seasiders yesterday away at Cardiff City as they drew 1-1. Lewis Bate played 90 minutes for Oxford United as they drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but his side missed a penalty in stoppage time.

