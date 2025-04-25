Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has explained a call from Blades opposite number Chris Wilder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke hopes that Chris Wilder will also have something to celebrate soon after the Sheffield United manager's 'classy' gesture this week.

Both Farke and Whites striker Patrick Bamford were in contact with Wilder this week after Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League at the Blades' expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder and his men will settle for the play-offs having lost to Burnley just hours after Leeds beat Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road.

The promotion scenes outside the Leeds stadium included a mocking song about Wilder, started by Bamford on the steps of the East Stand.

Wilder revealed on Thursday that Bamford had reached out so they could speak about it and insisted he was 'cool with it' because he understands the give and take of local rivalry.

Farke says the chant was not at the heart of his own call with Wilder, it was just a chat between friends and peers initiated by the man who has had to miss out on automatic promotion this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're long enough in the business to know sometimes emotions are running high,”...

"It was just between Patrick and Chris," said Farke of the chant issue. "They're long enough in the business to know sometimes emotions are running high.

"I'm full of respect for Chris and once he's successful I'll give him a call and congratulate him.

“He called me straight away on Tuesday, I thought it was class to say congratulations. He showed real class and I appreciate this. Right now we're up. Fingers crossed for him and his boys they have something to celebrate."

Farke and his players partied at Elland Road before moving into the city centre for an afterparty at the Sky Lounge and the German admits he didn't want to be the first to head home to bed but enjoyed the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a few drinks but I felt my age pretty soon," he said.

"I tried to survive and not be the first one going home,”...

"I tried to survive and not be the first one going home so I switched to water and then after a few had left I thought okay it's not too embarrassing to go home early. I enjoyed the celebration.

“I think it's important once you achieve something really special with a club, in the history of the club, just the second promotion to the Premier League in the last 35 years, first time in 35 years with supporters in the stadium, you have to celebrate it.

“On Monday and also Tuesday the celebration was ongoing. Wednesday was a day off anyway. Yesterday was an additional day off to recreate and rest a bit.

“From today back to work. It was necessary for the players to enjoy this moment and right now we're back to work with more than enough time to be ready for Monday evening again."