Sheffield United went top of the Championship table on Tuesday but could be overtaken by Leeds United this evening.

Callum O’Hare and his Sheffield United teammates believe they are part of the Championship’s best team after usurping Leeds United in first-place on Tuesday.

Sheffield United went top after a routine 3-0 win over Oxford United, with Callum O’Hare, Tyreese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target at Bramall Lane. They and Burnley both won while Sunderland took a point against West Brom, with Leeds dropping into fourth as a result.

While Daniel Farke’s side can reclaim top spot with victory over Luton Town this evening, Sheffield United are there as it stands and O’Hare believes they are the Championship’s top side. And the summer Blades arrival also warned Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley by insisting there is ‘more to come’.

Asked if the squad feel they are the best in the division, O’Hare told the Star: “I think in house we do, yeah. I’m not sure what everyone else thinks but we know how good we can be, and I would still say there’s a lot more to come from everyone as well. Obviously we’re playing well and we’re getting results, but there’s definitely more to come from us. So hopefully we can kick on and then put some more runs together.

“I think we’re six unbeaten, with five wins and one draw, so we’ve just got to keep putting results together and grind them out. We’ve got a top team, a top coaching staff and manager, and then the fans drive us on. So you can’t really have much more, and it’s obviously working when we play here. So hopefully we can keep it going.”

Leeds will hope to reclaim top spot this evening and could also stake their claim to be the Championship’s best team - they are certainly the most fancied to win promotion. A dominant 2-0 win over Sheffield United last month also added more credence to that belief, with Chris Wilder clear in his admiration for the Whites after tasting defeat.

"They were better in all departments,” he admitted. “They won more first balls. They jumped on more second balls. They played quicker, sharper, had the more attacking threat. We had bits and pieces of the game, not enough to trouble them. I've got no complaints in terms of result.

“In terms of Daniel, what he does, they've got outstanding players, the squad's laden with top players and and we have to brush ourselves down and go again. We knew that Leeds United were head and shoulders above everything that we've already played.”

Leeds have often been on the receiving end of praise from opposition managers as well, with Wilder admitting before that defeat that they ‘had to go up’ based on the quality of the squad. And this evening opposite number Rob Edwards echoed that sentiment, labelling Farke’s team the best in the league.