The Championship’s top three are now only separated by goal difference following Sunday’s incredible 4-3 success at Swansea City for Daniel Farke’s Whites. The win put Leeds level on points with both second-placed Sunderland and third-placed Sheffield United – but with fourth-placed Burnley and to a lesser degree fifth-placed Middlesbrough hot on the heels.

Burnley kept very much within striking distance with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bristol City which left the Clarets just two points behind the top three. But the supercomputer at Football Web Pages expects a massive change on that front and also big alterations with Sheffield United and Sunderland.