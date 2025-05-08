Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United transfer target Max Aarons is in the crosshairs of an ex-Elland Road sporting director.

Victor Orta’s Sevilla are reportedly keen to add Aarons this summer in a loan-with-obligation type agreement.

Aarons was close to an Elland Road switch two summers ago but snubbed reuniting with Championship-winning boss Daniel Farke for a switch to AFC Bournemouth instead.

The pair worked together closely at Norwich City where Farke lifted the first and second of his three Championship titles.

London-born Aarons played 86 of the Canaries’ 92 league matches under Farke en route to promotions in 2019 and 2021.

His Bournemouth move has yielded just 23 Premier League outings in two seasons, including only three appearances during 2024/25. He is currently out on loan at Carlos Corberan’s Valencia outfit where he has featured on three occasions across all competitions.

Aarons came off the bench during a 7-1 defeat by Barcelona to make his debut for Los Che, but started against Real Madrid as Valencia recorded a 2-1 win. The ex-Norwich right-back also played the full 90 minutes as Valencia bowed out of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona by a 5-0 scoreline.

Due to limited involvement, Aarons’ loan club are unlikely to trigger their option to buy at the end of the season. However, that does not appear to have deterred Sevilla chief Orta, who is reportedly eyeing a €12-15 million transfer, according to Football España.

Are Leeds still interested?

The player’s future at Bournemouth appears to have been decided with him expected to move on from the Cherries this summer.

Leeds have been tentatively linked with a return for the 25-year-old but Aarons is unlikely to be near the top of Daniel Farke’s transfer agenda given the form of incumbent right-back Jayden Bogle throughout the Whites’ title-winning 2024/25 campaign.