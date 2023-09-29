Leeds United could be set to benefit from an increased cash flow as part of a historic new deal.

Leeds United are set for a financial boost after a first-of-its-kind decision from the EFL and Premier League.

The EFL usually sell their TV rights seperate from the Premier League, given they are very different entities, but in a historic proposed deal, the two league organisers could now be set to join forces in a bid to bring in a huge collective TV rights deal.

The next round of TV rights sales are set to take place in 2028, and the Premier League have now proposed to its clubs that the EFL joins their sale process to form a unified deal.

The Daily Mail report that the Premier League are offering the EFL 14.75% of the revenue from next season’s deal plus a further bonus payment of £88million later this season. The value of the deal depend on the purchase price of any deal, but it’s reported the 14.75% share that will remain in place is likely to double the current £130m solidarity payments the Premier League sends the EFL’s way, and that excludes the parachute payments made to relegated clubs dropping down to the second tier.

It’s claimed the deal would initially only include the selling of overseas rights from the 2028/29 season, but it’s likely to include domestic rights in the future. The Premier League are currently preparing to sell the next round of their 2024-2028 rights and it would be the next deal, from 2028 on that would include the EFL. The latest overseas deals have earned the Premier League £5billion over three years.