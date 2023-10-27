Leeds United set ‘asking price’ as pundit dubs star ‘too good for the Championship’
All the latest news and trandfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Huddersfield Town.
Leeds United are now looking to move on swiftly from only their second defeat in 11 games, losing to Stoke City on Wednesday night. The Whites remain in the playoff spots, but they are going to need to put together a run of wins to catch the runaway top two.
Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town are next up, and Daniel Farke’s men will be expecting to pick up all three points, especially being at home. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Wober asking price
Borussia Monchengladbach a;ready reportedly know how much they will have to pay if they want to keep Leeds star Max Wober. Much will likely depend on whether the Whites can return to the top flight, but Fussball News have reported a vague asking price.
They say Monchengladbach will have to pay a ‘low-end double digit figure’ to land Wober permanently amid his comfortable adaption to life with his loan club. Wober only joined Leeds in January.
Rutter praise
Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford has been praising Georginio Rutter’s transformation this season. “This summer he’s gone away and he’s come back a different player altogether,” said Beckford on Sky Sports. “A completely different player.
“The pressure of coming into the Premier League in a struggling side, where the atmosphere around the place is quite difficult to build your confidence especially for an overseas player coming in with that expectation. This season having been relegated, he knows he’s too good for the Championship.
“He’s been bought in to play in the Premier League but he’s playing alongside players that compliment his game, his style of player very very well. He’s picking the ball up in really unique areas, so quite deep.
“He’s turning and you can see the upper body strength of him, you can see the confidence he’s playing with when he’s playing alongside Piroe, where he’s playing alongside Gnonto, where he’s playing alongside Summerville, etc. He’s built up a great friendship off the pitch as well.”