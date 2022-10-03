The Whites’ skipper felt match official Stuart Attwell’s decision to show an early flurry of yellow cards during the first half set a precedent for the fixture which ultimately contributed to the game’s nil-nil scoreline.

Leeds were reduced to ten men during the second half with Luis Sinisterra receiving a second booking for impeding an Aston Villa free-kick.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Leeds players Robin Koch (c) and Liam Cooper react towards referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper offered his verdict on the matter, as well as Attwell’s performance as a whole.

"I think the sending off changes the game,” Cooper began. “I think maybe the referee giving a booking so early in the game, it's sort of set the standard for what is a yellow card in the game.”

"It was a game what you couldn't really get a flow going,” Cooper added. “It was stop and start and it was difficult. But I've always said if we can't go on and get the three points, especially when we're down to 10 men, it’s about managing the game and about not getting beat.”

Cooper also commended the team’s execution of a training ground exercise which head coach Jesse Marsch has been working on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to the American, Cooper referenced Leeds’ ‘man-down’ tactics, which Marsch had reiterated in his post-match press conference the team had worked on in training over the international break, in preparation for an eventuality where Leeds are reduced to ten.

"We trained with with a man down in training so it's come in useful today,” Cooper said.

"We have a plan for when we go down to ten men and the boys done it perfectly today. Even the subs that came on, they had a right good go and we move on to the next one.”