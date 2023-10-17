Leeds United sent Norwich City warning ahead of Daniel Farke v David Wagner

Norwich City and their Championship rivals have been sent a David Wagner promotion warning as the international break winds down.

Former Norwich City star Mario Vrancic has sent a Norwich City promotion warning ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Carrow Road to take on the Canaries. The Whites return from the international break with a tough clash with Norwich this Saturday, with Daniel Farke’s men currently just two points ahead of this weekend’s opponents.

The Canaries were in the top six just weeks ago, but they have dropped out of the top six at this early stage after losing to an in-form Swansea City side and drawing with Coventry City. Norwich are one of the promotion favourites this season, along with Leeds, having appointed a promotion-winning boss in David Wagner, who enjoyed success with Huddersfield Town previously.

Leeds did the same, appointing fellow German Farke, who won promotion twice with Norwich, but the feeling around both managers are a little different ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Farke has Leeds very much on the up, while Wagner has enjoyed a solid start to the season, but recent results have some fans feeling a little concerned. But former Norwich star Vrancic has sent a warning to the Canaries’ Championship rivals that Wagner is more than capable of delivering promotion.

“You just need to trust him,” the Bosnian said on BBC Radio Norfolk’s Scrimmage podcast. “I remember when I played under him, until the winter break we were eighth or ninth.