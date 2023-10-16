Norwich City v Leeds United injury news as 3 out and 5 doubts

Leeds United are now preparing to take on Norwich City as the international break edges towards a close. The Whites head to Carrow Road on Saturday for one of their toughest games of the season, with both teams holding promotion ambitions this season.

Daniel Farke’s men defeated Bristol City last time out to solidify their playoff spot at this early stage, while Norwich drew with Coventry City, and they are just one place outside the top six and two points behind Leeds, making this clash that much more appealing. We will get fresh updates from the two managers on the injury situations at both clubs later this week, but here is what we know about the possible absentees so far.