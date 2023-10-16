Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Norwich City v Leeds United injury news as 3 out and 5 doubts

An early look at the injury situations at Leeds United and Norwich City ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash at Carrow Road.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Leeds United are now preparing to take on Norwich City as the international break edges towards a close. The Whites head to Carrow Road on Saturday for one of their toughest games of the season, with both teams holding promotion ambitions this season.

Daniel Farke’s men defeated Bristol City last time out to solidify their playoff spot at this early stage, while Norwich drew with Coventry City, and they are just one place outside the top six and two points behind Leeds, making this clash that much more appealing. We will get fresh updates from the two managers on the injury situations at both clubs later this week, but here is what we know about the possible absentees so far.

1. Norwich City vs Leeds United injury news

Photo Sales
Hanley is out until late October with a muscular problem.

2. Grant Hanley - Out

Hanley is out until late October with a muscular problem.

Photo Sales
Sargent is out with an ankle ligament injury. He signed a new deal during the break.

3. Josh Sargent - Out

Sargent is out with an ankle ligament injury. He signed a new deal during the break.

Photo Sales
Barnes is nearing a return from a knee injury, but this may come too soon.

4. Ashley Barnes - Doubt

Barnes is nearing a return from a knee injury, but this may come too soon.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich CityBristol CityCoventry CityDaniel Farke