The dust has settled on Leeds United’s dramatic draw at Sunderland and the October international break will allow time to take stock. Illan Meslier’s added-time howler turned three points into one for Daniel Farke’s side but they remain within touching distance of the automatic promotion places after a miserable week of luck.

A number of first-team players have since flown away for international duty as Leeds chiefs cross everything that they return unscathed in time for next Friday’s visit of Sheffield United at Elland Road. And ahead of those international fixtures, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Transfer message

Don Goodman believes it would have been difficult for any of this summer’s exits to turn down top-flight football but insists all of them can be effectively replaced. Leeds sold more than £120million worth of talent after failing to achieve promotion, with the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter stepping into the Premier League.

While Leeds haven’t necessarily replaced them with players of similar value, smart recruitment has filled the key squad gaps with promising options including Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka. And Goodman believes there is always room to find successors to star players.

“Every player is replaceable,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “You can never be arrogant enough to think a player cannot leave a football club, whether a direct replacement or the team dynamic shifting. All the players who left were key players, but ultimately Leeds fell short last season and they each had opportunities to play in the Premier League. As a player, it’s difficult to turn that down.”

Gelhardt future

Joe Gelhardt could be set to leave Leeds in January with first-team minutes limited. Journalist Graeme Bailey claims another mid-season loan move looks ‘more likely’ for the young forward, who has previously joined Sunderland on a temporary basis.

Leeds are well-stocked in attacking areas following the arrivals of Ramazani and Manor Solomon, with Gelhardt way down in the pecking order and fighting for a place in the matchday squad when everyone is available. The 22-year-old has just 10 minutes of Championship football to his name so far this season.

“Yeah I definitely think he is going to be up for grabs,” Bailey told Leeds United News. “When you are at a club the size of Leeds, it’s a bit similar to the Man United situation, it’s not always easy to move players on because they feel they can do something and things to offer. Gelhardt is still pretty young, I think maybe a loan for him because he’s still got a lot of time on his deal. I think he will go, but a loan is more likely at this point.”