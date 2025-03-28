Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United teenager Darryl Ombang has been sent out on loan to a National League club for the remainder of the season.

The goalkeeper is likely to be on the bench for Hartlepool United for their game against Halifax Town on Saturday having completed his switch in time to be eligible.

Ombang, who has been capped at England Under 17 level, joined the Whites at the start of the 2021/22 season and joined up with the Under 18s. He signed a two-year professional contract in 2022 and last summer put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

A club statement confirmed that his time will be spent at Victoria Park between now and the end of the current campaign: "Leeds United can announce Darryl Ombang has completed a loan move to Vanarama National League side Hartlepool United.

"The goalkeeper links up with Anthony Limbrick’s team for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, who currently sit eight points adrift of the play-off positions. The 19-year-old previously enjoyed a loan spell with National League North side Farsley Celtic earlier in the campaign and has recently featured for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side in the Premier League 2. Everyone at the club wishes Darryl well during his time at Victoria Park and we look forward to seeing his further development."

This season Ombang has made five appearances for Farsley and a further two for Leeds United's Under 21 side, competing with Scotland youth international Rory Mahady for the number one spot.

A Hartlepool statement said: "Hartlepool United are pleased to announce the signing of young goalkeeper Darryl Ombang on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season. The shot-stopper arrives at the Prestige Group Stadium with a good pedigree, having represented England at youth level and spent the last four years at Leeds. The 19-year-old previously spent time in Bradford City’s Academy, while gaining senior experience on loan at Ossett United and Farsley Celtic. Ombang has been assigned the number 28 shirt and will be eligible for Saturday’s game against Halifax Town.

"Meanwhile, [goalkeeper] Owen Foster has returned to Hull City upon the expiration of his short-term loan. We thank Owen for his efforts at the Club and wish him well in the future."