Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as transfer talk continues to intensify.

If Leeds United enjoyed a slow and steady start to the summer transfer window then things have certainly been kicked up a notch over the past week. Last weekend’s PSR deadline made activity inevitable and the £40million sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur satisfied the club’s accounts, if not supporters. Joe Rodon came the other way in a £10m deal after last season’s loan spell and somewhat placated fans, but 49ers Enterprises will have to follow that up with more shrewd business between now and the end of August.

While the sale of Gray pulled on the heartstrings of all involved at Elland Road, the YEP understands Leeds are now much better-placed regarding potential exits, with those in charge not actively looking to sell the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto or any others who have caught the eye elsewhere. There is still plenty to do as Daniel Farke prepares for another Championship promotion push and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Llorente latest

Diego Llorente’s future is looking almost certain to be away from Elland Road but reports in Spain suggest Leeds are not rolling over in negotiations with Real Betis. Diario de Sevilla report that after rejecting an opening bid worth around €4.5million (£3.8m), the Whites continue to hold out for a fee closer to their valuation and are ‘not easy’ to deal with.

Llorente has spent the past 18 months on loan at Serie A outfit Roma but despite playing regularly and impressing new manager Daniele De Rossi, the defender’s time in Italy looks to have come to an end. He could be set to join Marc Roca in Spain, however, with Betis identifying the 30-year-old as a key target to fill a gap in central defence. They sent an opening offer earlier this week but saw it swiftly knocked back.

Betis remain ‘optimistic’ they can agree a fee with Leeds and recent claims have even suggested personal terms have been agreed on a four-year deal. But this most recent report adds that Leeds are ‘reluctant’ to drop their valuation. Nonetheless, talks between both clubs are continuing and there is hope Llorente can become a Betis player before this summer’s pre-season trip to Austria, which begins on July 10.

Meslier exit stance

Illan Meslier is one of two goalkeepers reportedly being eyed by Olympique Marseille, with the Leeds man ‘enthusiastic’ regarding the prospect of a return to France. La Provence report that contact has already been made between player and club although interest is in its early stages and there is no mention of talks between Marseille and Leeds.

Meslier is among a group of Leeds players to have attracted interest following failure to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, but reports going into the summer were more focused on the likes of Summerville, Gray and Gnonto. The 24-year-old has now emerged as a candidate to replace Marseille’s Pau Lopez, although the French side are thought to prefer a move for RC Lens shot-stopper Brice Samba.