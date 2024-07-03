Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have confirmed last season's front-of-shirt sponsor BOXT have become the club's official sleeve sponsor for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

A club statement on Wednesday evening read: "Leeds United are delighted to announce we have extended our long-standing partnership with BOXT, the award-winning British home energy installer, who will become official sleeve partner of the club for the 2024/25 season."

The Whites are expected to reveal their new home shirt for the upcoming campaign on Friday, July 5, which will see new minority shareholder Red Bull's logo emblazoned as the front-of-shirt sponsor. United announced the deal following the end to the 2023/24 season describing it as one of the most lucrative commercial agreements in EFL history.

Andy Kerr, founder & CEO of BOXT added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Leeds United for yet another season.

“We’re very proud of our heritage as a Leeds headquartered business and have always felt a strong attachment to the club and the loyal supporters. It is really exciting for us to bring our BOXT Life brand to the sleeve of the famous white shirts and we look forward to a successful year ahead for Leeds and for BOXT."

Meanwhile, Leeds' chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg said: "We are excited to be continuing our long association with BOXT once again in the 2024/25 season. We’ve enjoyed a great partnership to date and look forward to having BOXT branding on our playing shirts for the third time in four seasons."