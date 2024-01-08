The FA Cup fourth round draw took place on Monday evening and Daniel Farke's side now know their opponents.

Leeds United saw their record-breaking away-day run ended with a home tie against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Daniel Farke's side booked their place in the fourth round draw after a convincing 3-0 win at League One outfit Peterborough on Sunday. Ethan Ampadu - captain for the day in the absence of Pascal Struijk - netted twice but Patrick Bamford stole the headlines with a sensational volley.

That trip to London Road was Leeds' 13th consecutive FA Cup away-day - a record-breaking run spanning back to January 2016 and a 2-0 win at home to Rotherham under Steve Evans. But the run finally came to an end as they were drawn as the home side.

Leeds, who were ball number 12 in Monday evening's draw before Wigan Athletic hosted Manchester United, were drawn as the first of the pair before Plymouth's number 29 followed.

Speaking after the win over Peterborough, Farke admitted he would prefer a home draw for Leeds and an opportunity for Elland Road to enjoy a long-awaited FA Cup tie - a wish he received.

"Yes, but you never know, we have to take what will be," he said. "But for our supporters I’d love a home draw. A full packed Elland Road cheering us would be an amazing atmosphere. The fans we had today [at London Road] were amazing but when you travel and not too many fans are allowed in the stadium, it would be nice to have a home game. You never can choose, we have a 50.50 chance."

The fixture will take place on the weekend of January 27/28, which means the scheduled Championship fixture at home to Norwich City will be moved. It is Leeds' second consecutive foray into the fourth round, following a run of five third-round exits - some of which were embarrassing.

Plymouth are currently 18th in the Championship and were beaten 2-1 by Leeds on their last trip to Elland Road on November 11. They beat Sutton United 3-1 in the third round on Saturday.