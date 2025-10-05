A star has declared what Leeds United ‘deserved’ heading into the Premier League’s latest international break.

Whites star Sean Longstaff has made a declaration about what Leeds United ‘deserved’ heading into the international break.

Daniel Farke’s Whites created a host of decent chances in Saturday’s hosting of Tottenham Hotspur but netted just once through Noah Okafor’s close-range finish in the 34th-minute.

Joe Rodon had earlier hit the post with a header but Okafor’s goal was needed to draw Leeds level after Mathys Tel fired Spurs ahead with 23 minutes on the clock.

More chances created

Farke’s side then created more chances after the break - Longstaff himself firing just wide - but impressive Spurs winger Mohammed Kudus bagged the only goal of the second half in the 57th minute which ultimately sealed a 2-1 win for Tottenham.

The defeat left Leeds on eight points heading into the Premier League’s international break for October and Longstaff felt his team’s overall display merited more than they got against Thomas Frank’s visitors.

Taking to social media, Longstaff posted a photograph of United’s pre-match huddle and wrote: ”Deserved more, see you after the break.”