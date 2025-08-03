Summer Leeds United signing Sean Longstaff made his Elland Road debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites new boy Sean Longstaff has delivered a 13-word Leeds United verdict following his Elland Road debut with a vow.

Midfielder Longstaff was unveiled as the club’s fifth signing of the summer last month as he arrived from Newcastle United and the 27-year-old made his Whites debut in the goalless draw friendly against Manchester United in Stockholm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £12m new signing then featured in both of the club’s two behind-closed-doors friendlies in Germany and the midfielder was then handed a start for his Elland Road debut in Saturday’s game against Villarreal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Home debut in front of 35,273 fans for a friendly

A huge crowd of 35,273 made their way to the club’s famous home just for a friendly, after which Longstaff issued his verdict on a first taste of representing the Whites at LS11 with a vow that the hard work would now continue.

Leeds are now just two weeks away from the first game of their Premier League return through the Monday night visit of Everton on August 18.

Taking to social media platform X and his Instagram story, Longstaff wrote: “Great to get my first game at Elland Road, the hard work continues.”