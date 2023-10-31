Leeds United 'scout' South American star as Leicester City suffer injury blow
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Leicester City.
Leeds United are now preparing for a huge clash with leaders Leicester City on Friday night. The Whites made easy work of Huddersfield Town over the weekend, but they will face a much sterner test this week.
The Foxes are comfortably top of the table having only failed to win one game so far, 14 points ahead of Leeds in third. As far as Daniel Farke's men are concerned, the want to reduce that gap, and there is still plenty of time to go in the season, but there is a feeling that this is a test Leeds can't afford to let Leicester pass. As build-up for the clash ramps up, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Leicester blow
Leicester are said to have been handed an injury blow ahead of the visit of Leeds. According to Leicestershire Live, Wilfried Ndidi has been ruled out until after the international break after missing the last two games through injury.
Ndidi is a key piece of Leicester's midfield, and many were surprised they were able to keep the Nigerian following their relegation from the Premier League. Harry Winks has been playing the holding role in Ndidi's absence.
Arias interest
Leeds are said to be one of a number of clubs scouting South American talent Jhon Arias. According to Football Insider, the Fluminense star has attracted interest from a number of English clubs, including Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Scottish giants Rangers. Arias is a 26-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play on both wings. He scored nine goals and assisted 13 in 53 appearances in the season just gone, while he began his international career with Colombia last year. The complicating factor could be that Fluminense are expected to sell star man Andre in the summer, and they may be reluctant to sell two key players.