Leeds United left in unusual position amid Leicester City verdict but long-term Whites twist

The table-topping Foxes and third-placed Whites will lock horns in an 8pm kick-off on Friday evening, for which Leeds are rated underdogs but not on a big scale. The Whites have been favourites for just about every game so far this season but Enzo Maresca's league leaders are hovering around the even money marker and no bigger than 10-9 to beat Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds can be backed at 5-2 to leave the King Power with all three points whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4. Maresca's side have dropped just three points all season and the Foxes are now as short as 4-9 to win the division and an eye-watering 1-10 to go up.

In a fairly tight market, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score betting for Friday night's Foxes clash at 6-1. A 2-1 win for Leicester is next at 8s, followed by a 1-0 win for the hosts at 17-2. Leeds are 11s to record a 2-1 victory and 12s to record a 1-0 success.

UNFAMILIAR POSITION: For Leeds United and manager Daniel Farke, above, heading to Friday night's Championship hosts Leicester City. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The Whites are 14 points behind Leicester on the same amount of games played. The Foxes are five points ahead of second-placed Ipswich but the Tractor Boys have a game in hand on both Leicester and Leeds whom they are nine points ahead of.

Yet long term joy is envisaged for all three teams as the bookmakers strongly believe the Whites will finish third and then go up as play-offs winners. Second-placed Ipswich Town are 7-2 second favourites for the title and the Tractor Boys are becoming shorter and shorter for promotion, now sitting at 4-7.