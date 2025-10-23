A former Leeds United player who later joined Manchester City has retired.

A former Leeds United man who later joined Manchester City has received messages from Erling Haaland and Fernandinho upon announcing his retirement from professional football.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson came through United’s Academy before progressing to the first team and then leaving for Liverpool in 2005.

Following loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Charlton Athletic, Carson sealed to switch to West Brom before later signing for Bursaspor, Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

As third choice keeper, a loan move to Manchester City then presented itself in the summer of 2019 and Carson made his switch to the Etihad permanent in the summer of 2021.

The ex-Leeds stopper had remained at City since but left the club in June upon his contract expiring.

Four months later, the popular 40-year-old goalkeeper has now announced his retirement from professional football.

Inundated with replies from stars

Taking to his Instagram page, Carson wrote: “After an incredible journey between the posts, it’s time to hang up the gloves. Football has given me everything - memories, friendships, and moments I’ll never forget. Thank you to every teammate, coach, fan and club that’s been part of the ride. It’s been an honour.”

Carson’s post was inundated with replies from stars, including former City team mates Haaland, Fernandinho and Kalvin Phillips.

Haaland wrote: “Miss you pal, all the best”, whilst Phillips declared: “Legend Scotty mate it’s been a pleasure.”

Fernandinho, meanwhile, kept it simple with a reply of “The Goat”.