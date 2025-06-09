A former Leeds United goalkeeper has become a free agent.

A Premier League club have announced the departure of a former Leeds United goalkeeper who will become a free agent on his exit.

Scott Carson came through United’s Academy before progressing to the first team but then leaving for Liverpool in 2005.

Following loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Charlton Athletic, Carson sealed to switch to West Brom before later signing for Bursaspor, Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

As third choice keeper, a loan move to Manchester City then presented itself in the summer of 2019 and Carson made his switch to the Etihad permanent in the summer of 2021.

The ex-Leeds stopper has remained at City since but the club have now announced that the 39-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

A statement from the club on social media platform X read: “After six seasons with the Club, Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer. We would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Carson, 39, who has been capped four times for England, only made two appearances for City for whom he played 107 minutes of football.

He was, though, part of the squad that lifted 12 major honours over the last six seasons.

