Leeds United’s much-changed FA Cup line-up to face Millwall boasts a less-familiar name in the form of debutant Sam Chambers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old has played once before the Whites, coming off the bench in a Championship win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this season. But Chambers is one of 10 players coming into the starting line-up to face the Lions at Elland Road in the FA Cup, making a full senior debut.

Last summer Chambers, an attacking midfielder or winger, was in a group of teenage prospects who joined Daniel Farke’s first team squad out in Germany for a pre-season camp and he sat down with the YEP for his first interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YEP: When you knew you were coming out here, what was going through your head?

SC: Just excited, that's the first thing that comes to mind. Obviously, it's a great experience, 10 days in a different country, pre-season with the first team that obviously comes with a little bit of nerves as well, because there's two games to play and it's a big occasion in the first team. So I'd say a mixture of excitement and nerves.

YEP: Does it help having your fellow 21s with you?

SC: Yeah, definitely. Harry especially, because he's been with me through the academy for a while. Charlie, Luca, and James as well. I played with them quite a lot so I know their game and I can work with them and do what I do best. So yeah, it's really helped having them here.

YEP: Everyone knows there's a big jump in standard from 21s to seniors, how have you found it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SC: Well, that's what I found in the first training when I first moved up - it's a huge jump physically. That's the first thing I found, everything's a lot quicker. You get a lot less time on the ball. But then also technically, in a shooting practice, nine out of 10 go in, whereas in the academy, it might be six or seven. So it's really just a lot better in every aspect, I'd say. So for me, I just have to keep working hard to make sure I can get to that level.

YEP: How do you stop yourself from feeling overwhelmed?

SC: I think speaking to family, they can obviously ground you and give you reassurances, but also it has to come from within, you've got to think you are good enough to be here. And you've worked hard to be here so you might as well enjoy the opportunity and show everyone what you can do.

YEP: Who, of the senior lads, takes you under their wing?

SC: I think Ethan, the captain, is good at that. Sam Byram, Joe Rodon helps me a lot in the games, give me instructions. But all the players are good with the young players. I think they've obviously been where you are so they want to help you and make sure you can improve the team.

YEP: What would you like to get out of this week?

SC: I'd like to get some minutes on Saturday, if the manager gives me an opportunity, but if not, obviously, just being out here in training. I feel like I'm becoming a better player, better physically. And obviously that gives me a step up to the season when the season starts when we get back. So just to prepare for the season and to get as much knowledge and experience as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YEP: Will this experience make you more confident when you go back and play Under 21s football?

SC: One hundred per cent, yeah. It gives you more belief in yourself when you can play with the highest players and you can hold your own and you can feel like you're at that level. So obviously, if you drop down to the 21s, you get more confidence to show what you can do.

YEP: Does it blow your friends' minds a little bit that you're here training with £30m footballers and playing for Leeds United?

SC: Yeah, a little bit, I think. Obviously, for me as well growing up as a Leeds fan it's a bit weird for me as well and it blows my mind so I can't imagine what friends or family think. So yeah, it's pretty overwhelming at times.

YEP: Do they keep your feet on the ground?

SC: Yeah, definitely my family. I ring them most nights and speak to them and they're always making sure that I'm humble and I know I've got a long way to go.