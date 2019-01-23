Leeds United's spies will be welcome with a cuppa at Rotherham United boss Paul Warne tells Marcelo Bielsa

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has invited Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for a cuppa amid the Spygate saga threatening to overshadow this weekend's clash.

Leeds United take a trip to Rotherham United on Saturday and the Millers will be keeping an extra eye on any stragglers given Marcelo Bielsa's staggering admission last week that he has spied on every opponent this season.

Paul Warne is 'flattered' Leeds United would spy on Rotherham United

Leeds’ boss Bielsa has turned his side into promotion favourites in the Championship this season but has had opposition training sessions observed.

A number of Championship clubs have complained to the Football League, who along with the Football Association, are investigating the matter.

-> FA Officials quiz Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa over Spygate dispute

With the Millers sharing their space in Parkgate with a golf club, they are particularly exposed, so it could be difficult to keep anyone out if Bielsa continues his spying missions.

Boss Paul Warne took the situation with good humour.

He said: “I don't know what you can do,” Warne said.

“Our pitches are next to a golf club. People can come and play golf and conveniently take ages on green eight while we're doing set-pieces.

“I don't think we'll change anything. I'd be quite flattered if he thinks he needs to watch us.

“What can you do, realistically? If they want to send a drone over, you can't stop anything, can you? Ours is a training ground with pretty open access.”

Warne is hoping to make two or three more signings in the transfer window but he admits he may also have a couple of extra additions to his wage bill. “I've got two elder gentlemen who came to the training ground every day,” he joked. “I have told them that I will give them weapons and fully Army gear to protect our border.”

“I'll probably just take any spies a cup of tea and ask them if they want us to go through the set-pieces again in case they missed anything!”