FA officials quiz Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa over 'Spygate' dispute

Marcelo Bielsa held talks with officials from the Football Association yesterday as Leeds United pushed to bring a rapid end to the investigation into the Argentinian’s scouting methods.

The meeting, which was revealed by The Times, took place at the FA’s offices in London and saw Bielsa face questions over the incident which sparked the ‘Spygate’ controversy this month.

Leeds and Bielsa are under investigation by both the FA and the EFL but the club promised both organisations their complete cooperation in a bid to draw a line under the dispute and Bielsa put himself up for interview yesterday morning.

The 63-year-old, who has already vowed to accept any punishment from the authorities, is in the spotlight after a member of his backroom staff was stopped by police outside Derby County’s training ground 24 hours before Derby’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road on January 11.

United’s head coach admitted to sending an intern to watch Derby train and revealed last week that he had instructed scouts to observe training sessions held by every Championship club this season.

That remark prompted 11 clubs in the division to send a collective letter to the EFL demanding a full inquiry into Bielsa’s behaviour.

The EFL asked Leeds to provide observations last week but Bielsa’s face-to-face discussions with FA officials has edged the saga closer to a conclusion.

Leeds and the FA have both declined to comment on the meeting.